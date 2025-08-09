Bills Central

Bills' RB Ray Davis cashes in on rare kicking opportunity vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills have found an unlikely emergency kicker, and he delivered on his first chance against the New York Giants in Preseason Week 1

Ralph Ventre

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs a drill during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs a drill during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' running back Ray Davis apparently told anyone who would listen about his placekicking ability.

As it turns out, he wasn't exaggerating.

First, with Tyler Bass, who was the only true kicker on the 90-man roster at the time, unavailable, the Bills tried Davis as an emergency option during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1. In an impressive display, he made 2 of 3 short-range attempts.

"I was very aware that he had the kicking shoe ready to go," said head coach Sean McDermott on Thursday.

The Bills signed kicker Caden Davis on Friday morning, but McDermott never ruled out giving his running back a chance at an extra-point attempt.

"I think it's good for Ray, as an emergency kicker during the season, to get maybe a small warmup or maybe an extra point. See if we can score and get an extra point there for him," said McDermott.

In the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game, that's exactly what happened when Bills' tight end Dawson Knox scored a touchdown against the New York Giants.

After Knox crossed the goal line, Buffalo sent Ray Davis onto the field for the ensuing PAT. From 33 yards out, he nailed it to cut the Bills' deficit to 10-7.

Although he started at running back, Davis was on the sideline during the scoring drive with Ty Johnson taking the reps instead. Davis, however, returned to the RB spot for the Bills' final two possessions of the first half.

In 2024, Davis scored three touchdowns as a rusher and three touchdowns as a receiver. Now, he's scored as a kicker, too, albeit during the preseason.

Ray Davis TD
Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis sneaks into the end zone for a touchdown during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

