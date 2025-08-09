Bills' RB Ray Davis cashes in on rare kicking opportunity vs. Giants
Buffalo Bills' running back Ray Davis apparently told anyone who would listen about his placekicking ability.
As it turns out, he wasn't exaggerating.
First, with Tyler Bass, who was the only true kicker on the 90-man roster at the time, unavailable, the Bills tried Davis as an emergency option during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1. In an impressive display, he made 2 of 3 short-range attempts.
"I was very aware that he had the kicking shoe ready to go," said head coach Sean McDermott on Thursday.
The Bills signed kicker Caden Davis on Friday morning, but McDermott never ruled out giving his running back a chance at an extra-point attempt.
"I think it's good for Ray, as an emergency kicker during the season, to get maybe a small warmup or maybe an extra point. See if we can score and get an extra point there for him," said McDermott.
In the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game, that's exactly what happened when Bills' tight end Dawson Knox scored a touchdown against the New York Giants.
After Knox crossed the goal line, Buffalo sent Ray Davis onto the field for the ensuing PAT. From 33 yards out, he nailed it to cut the Bills' deficit to 10-7.
Although he started at running back, Davis was on the sideline during the scoring drive with Ty Johnson taking the reps instead. Davis, however, returned to the RB spot for the Bills' final two possessions of the first half.
In 2024, Davis scored three touchdowns as a rusher and three touchdowns as a receiver. Now, he's scored as a kicker, too, albeit during the preseason.
