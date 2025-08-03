Bills' James Cook gives concerning 1-word answer for sitting out practice
After practicing throughout training camp, Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook did not take part on Sunday.
Cook did attend practice, though, but he was not in uniform for the session and watched from the sideline, except for the time he spent riding the exercise bike.
It wasn't clear if Cook was getting a rest day or if he was dealing with an actual injury. But, as it turns out, it was neither.
When asked about his lack of participation at practice on Sunday, Cook had a one-word response.
"Business," Cook told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, before repeating it multiple times after his initial response.
Getzenberg then reached out to the team for comment, but got a "no comment" in response.
Of course, Cook is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Bills. While there was some thought he might hold out before training camp, the fourth-year running back ultimately showed up and practiced until Sunday.
The only thing we can glean from Cook's response here is that he's now holding in. That hasn't been confirmed but it's the only logical explanation for his "business" answer.
"It's my job. I've got to participate so I won't get fined,"Cook said earlier in camp when asked why he showed up.
"It's just come out here and show them that I'm ready to go and earn what I've got to go get. I don't owe it to nobody but my teammates and myself and my family. So by me participating, showing my teammates that I love the game and that I'm willing to be out here."
Despite the contract situation with the Bills, Cook seemed to have a positive mindset and it looked like he'd continue moving forward, with or without the new deal.
Clearly something has changed in the last few days and now the Bills have yet another concern on their hands with one of their best players.
