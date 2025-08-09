Initial reactions to Bills' preseason opener vs. Giants
The Buffalo Bills officially began the preseason, hosting the New York Giants on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
The preseason is a time when young players, or sometimes aging vets, are trying to make a case for a roster spot. Meanwhile, the rookies need to show they deserve an opportunity to get meaningful snaps on game days, and vets need to show they still have something left in the tank.
Against the Giants, the Bills made some highlight-reel plays, taking shots downfield. The Bills' three quarterbacks vying for the primary bacup role all had a chance to play, too, and all had their moments in a 34-25 loss.
Here are a few observations from the Bills' Preseason Game 1.
Mitch Trubisky vs. Mike White vs. Steve Buechele
The battle for the QB2 spot behind Josh Allen will continue throughout the preseason, but in Trubisky's first game action, he played well. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he didn't turn the ball over.
On the flip side, Mike White put in a strong case as well, going 8-of-13 passing for 112 yards, and tossing two touchdowns, no turnovers as well. Buechele added to the mix as well, completing 10 of 12 for 91 yards.
Bills took several downfield shots throughout the game
The Bills' one missing piece to last year's offense was a lack of a consistent downfield threat. It was refreshing to see both quarterbacks take shots deep, connecting on a couple of them, 39 yards for a score to K.J. Hamler, and a 58-yarder to Tyrell Shavers.
Deone Walker could be a problem for opposing offenses
Deone Walker didn't create an impressive stat line, but watching the game, it was clear what his presence could do for the Bills' front four. On one play, he gained penetration and batted down a pass; on a few others, the quickness for a man his size is impressive. He did a solid job taking on blocks and, on a couple of plays, was able to get through and create pressure.
Pass rush still missing from Bills' Preseason Week 1
The Bills' first team defensive unit didn't produce any sacks, nor did anyone else throughout the game. Getting that rolling will tremendously help the Bills' new look secondary, and hopefully newcomer Joey Bosa can have a greater impact, as well as rookies Landon Jackson (who cost the team an interception lining up offsides), and T.J. Sanders.
