Bills urged to resolve James Cook saga before end of training camp

James Cook has one year left on his contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook gets taken down by Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook gets taken down by Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do this offseason before training camp gets underway for the second half of the summer.

The team needs to figure out how to bring running back James Cook back into the fold for the long haul after a tremendous 2024 season.

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan named Cook as the top extension candidate for the Bills.

James Cook
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Bills running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and it hasn't been a secret that he's looking to get paid," Sullivan wrote.

"Back in February, Cook indicated that he was looking at a deal around $15 million per season. If he gets such a deal, it'll knot him with Baltimore's Derrick Henry as the third-highest paid running back in the league on an average annual basis. In 2024, Cook tied O.J. Simpson for the most rushing touchdowns (16) in a season in franchise history. If he keeps putting up those totals, he'll continue to build a solid case to be paid."

Running backs don't often get the contracts they are looking for, but after Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley helped the team reach a Super Bowl and Henry's earlier offseason extension, paying the position is more in than ever before.

The Bills are a different team with Cook on the field versus him on the sidelines, so Buffalo needs to do whatever it takes to ensure he is part of the long-term solution for a Super Bowl in Western New York.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

