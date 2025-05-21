Bills release rookie WR less than two weeks after minicamp, sign replacement
Hal Presley III, we hardly knew ya.
The Buffalo Bills released the undrafted rookie wide receiver on Tuesday, fewer than two weeks after officially announcing his signing on May 9.
Presley, a Baylor product, wore jersey No. 82 while participating in the team's two-day rookie minicamp, but apparently didn't impress Bills' brass enough to stick around.
Instead, Buffalo opted to use the roster spot on veteran free agent Kristian Wilkerson, who was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month. The 28-year-old Wilkerson, who has played nine career games, is one of nine wide receivers, including former second-round draft picks Elijah Moore and KJ Hamler, who will compete for a 53-man roster spot.
As for Presley, he was one of three undrafted rookie wide receivers signed by the Bills prior to minicamp along with Mississippi State's Kelly Akharaiyi and Virginia Tech's Stephen Gosnell.
Presley, who reportedly made an official pre-draft "30" visit with the Denver Broncos, was a four-year contributor for Baylor and averaged 12.9 yards per catch for his career. In 12 appearances (10 starts) last year, he made 31 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns.
Bills' WR5 Candidates
KJ Hamler
Tyrell Shavers
Jalen Virgil
Elijah Moore
Laviska Shenault
Kristian Wilkerson
Kaden Prather (rookie)
Kelly Akharaiyi (rookie UDFA)
Stephen Gosnell (rookie UDFA)
