Bills release rookie WR less than two weeks after minicamp, sign replacement

The Buffalo Bills swapped out wide receivers on their 90-man roster this week

Ralph Ventre

Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Hal Presley (16) celebrates after making a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at McLane Stadium
Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Hal Presley (16) celebrates after making a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Hal Presley III, we hardly knew ya.

The Buffalo Bills released the undrafted rookie wide receiver on Tuesday, fewer than two weeks after officially announcing his signing on May 9.

Presley, a Baylor product, wore jersey No. 82 while participating in the team's two-day rookie minicamp, but apparently didn't impress Bills' brass enough to stick around.

Instead, Buffalo opted to use the roster spot on veteran free agent Kristian Wilkerson, who was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month. The 28-year-old Wilkerson, who has played nine career games, is one of nine wide receivers, including former second-round draft picks Elijah Moore and KJ Hamler, who will compete for a 53-man roster spot.

As for Presley, he was one of three undrafted rookie wide receivers signed by the Bills prior to minicamp along with Mississippi State's Kelly Akharaiyi and Virginia Tech's Stephen Gosnell.

Presley, who reportedly made an official pre-draft "30" visit with the Denver Broncos, was a four-year contributor for Baylor and averaged 12.9 yards per catch for his career. In 12 appearances (10 starts) last year, he made 31 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns.

Hal Presley (16) makes a catch
Sep 28, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Hal Presley (16) makes a catch as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Bills' WR5 Candidates

KJ Hamler

Tyrell Shavers

Jalen Virgil

Elijah Moore

Laviska Shenault

Kristian Wilkerson

Kaden Prather (rookie)

Kelly Akharaiyi (rookie UDFA)

Stephen Gosnell (rookie UDFA)

K.J. Hamler races upfield
Bills K.J. Hamler races upfield with a kick off on special teams drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

