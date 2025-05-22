SI's NFL win total predictions put Bills before Chiefs as AFC No. 1 seed co-favorite
The Buffalo Bills have won at least 10 regular season games each of the past six years.
In 2024, the Bills reached the 13-win mark for the third time in five seasons, and they show no signs of slowing.
As they approach the 2025 campaign with NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, the Bills' consensus win total (for wagering purposes) has been set at 11.5. That is the highest mark in the AFC, tying the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in that department.
In terms of whether Buffalo will finish over or under that total, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano posted bold predictions for each AFC team and the results should please Bills Mafia.
While tabbing the Bills and Ravens to exceed the 11.5-win mark, SI predicted that the reigning AFC champion Chiefs would slip under the total.
Using Manzano's projections, one can infer that the AFC race will come down to Buffalo vs. Baltimore in what would be a rematch of the 2024 AFC Divisional Round.
RELATED: NFL dampens Bills' Super Bowl hopes by assigning them to HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
The Bills have yet to secure the No. 1 seed during head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, but have come close. A bye coupled with home field advantage over the Ravens and Chiefs could go a long way in getting Buffalo to the Super Bowl.
"Similar to the Ravens, the Bills also have to get over the playoff hump, but just like Jackson, Josh Allen can also be counted on to at least produce 10 wins on a consistent basis. Buffalo has actually won at least 13 games in three of the last five seasons—including two when the league was still on a 16-game schedule. The reigning MVP won’t enjoy many offensive upgrades, but Buffalo should be better on the defensive side, adding veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa and drafting cornerback Maxwell Hairston." — Gilberto Manzano
All picks and predictions are suggestions only and not a guarantee of success or profit. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —