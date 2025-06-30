Bills' biggest 'offseason surprise' competing for expanded role in Year 2
The Buffalo Bills have a lot to sort out at multiple positions as the 2025 season approaches, and a local kid at one of those positions has enjoyed a productive offseason.
Second-year linebacker Joe Andreessen was named the Bills' surprise player this offseason by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Monday, and the University of Buffalo product has given himself a good shot to make the roster again amidst a crowded linebacker room.
Andreessen, who played high school football at Lancaster High School in Western New York, made the roster as an undrafted rookie last year after being signed following a tryout and has shone brightly so far in 2025.
"Availability is something the Bills emphasize, and Andreessen saw increased time during team drills, in part due to Baylon Spector's injury," wrote Getzenberg. Andreessen made a couple of impressive plays when Spector was hurt, taking advantage of the extended reps.
Andreessen picked off Josh Allen and had a pass defensed in the quarterback's first practice since his wedding with Hailee Steinfeld, and those plays give him a foundation to build off of after playing only 114 defensive snaps as a rookie.
The Bills are likely set with their three starting linebackers: Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Behind them, though, there's Andreessen, Spector, Edefuan Ulofoshio and recent signee Shaq Thompson, so there'll still be a tight battle.
There'll be a lot of support for the Depew, New York native to make the roster again, and who knows? He might amount to something more than the special teamer he was in his rookie season if he cracks the 53-man core.
