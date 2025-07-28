What Bills' players and media are saying about second-year wide receiver
As the Buffalo Bills' 2024 season began, wide receiver Keon Coleman was expected to become the team's top wide receiver, but many fans questioned, and still do, his ability to run solid routes and create separation.
During his rookie year, Coleman showed signs of what he could be for the Bills' offense early on. He provided a handful of impact plays and was a solid contributor. In his first eight games, he had 21 receptions, 396 yards and three touchdowns. He was injured in Week 9 and tallied only eight more receptions, 160 yards and a touchdown the rest of the season. In the playoffs, Coleman was non-existent, managing only three receptions and 22 yards in three games.
The theme coming out of training camp, however, is that Coleman appears primed for a rebound.
Coleman's fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir said, "He's taking that next step for sure, I mean, today, dude put on a show."
Bills' quarterback Josh Allen added, "When that ball's in the air, it's his a lot of the time." Allen also said, "Yeah - if teams wanna play post high, we’ve got an absolute beater on the outside there 1-on-1. He’s got so much potential. He’s so smart.”
Coleman's teammates weren't the only ones at Bills training camp who took notice of Coleman's performance over the last few days. In an X post, Alex Brasky with Bills Digest said, "Keon Coleman had an absolute DAY. Guy could do no wrong Sunday at training camp."
Peter DiBiasi with NBC Sports said, "Keon Coleman is going to be a major difference maker in Year 2."
Mike Bundt with Trainwreck Sports put in his observations on Coleman as well, saying, "Keon Coleman has been the talk of Bills camp so far! After some struggles Day 1, he has consistently showed up the last three practices. Bills Mafia has a lot of hope for him this season and it appears he’ll be a big part of their passing attack."
If Coleman can translate his training camp performance to the field on game days, the Bills' offense could be better than it was in 2024. Unfortunately, we've seen players have impressive camps, but unimpressive performances when it matters. Let's hope that's not the case with Coleman. We'll find out just a little over a month from now.
