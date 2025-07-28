Bills Central

What Bills' players and media are saying about second-year wide receiver

Ronnie Eastham

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
As the Buffalo Bills' 2024 season began, wide receiver Keon Coleman was expected to become the team's top wide receiver, but many fans questioned, and still do, his ability to run solid routes and create separation.

During his rookie year, Coleman showed signs of what he could be for the Bills' offense early on. He provided a handful of impact plays and was a solid contributor. In his first eight games, he had 21 receptions, 396 yards and three touchdowns. He was injured in Week 9 and tallied only eight more receptions, 160 yards and a touchdown the rest of the season. In the playoffs, Coleman was non-existent, managing only three receptions and 22 yards in three games.

The theme coming out of training camp, however, is that Coleman appears primed for a rebound.

Coleman's fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir said, "He's taking that next step for sure, I mean, today, dude put on a show."

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen added, "When that ball's in the air, it's his a lot of the time." Allen also said, "Yeah - if teams wanna play post high, we’ve got an absolute beater on the outside there 1-on-1. He’s got so much potential. He’s so smart.”

Coleman's teammates weren't the only ones at Bills training camp who took notice of Coleman's performance over the last few days. In an X post, Alex Brasky with Bills Digest said, "Keon Coleman had an absolute DAY. Guy could do no wrong Sunday at training camp."

Keon Coleman (0) attempts to make a catch
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) attempts to make a catch over Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) in the AFC Championship Game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Peter DiBiasi with NBC Sports said, "Keon Coleman is going to be a major difference maker in Year 2."

Mike Bundt with Trainwreck Sports put in his observations on Coleman as well, saying, "Keon Coleman has been the talk of Bills camp so far! After some struggles Day 1, he has consistently showed up the last three practices. Bills Mafia has a lot of hope for him this season and it appears he’ll be a big part of their passing attack."

If Coleman can translate his training camp performance to the field on game days, the Bills' offense could be better than it was in 2024. Unfortunately, we've seen players have impressive camps, but unimpressive performances when it matters. Let's hope that's not the case with Coleman. We'll find out just a little over a month from now.

Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during position drills
Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published |Modified
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

