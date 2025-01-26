Bills Central

Peyton Manning's words of rivalry wisdom to Josh Allen ahead of the biggest game of his career

As Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, Manning shared one significant shift that made a difference for him in his legendary battles against Tom Brady.

Brian Letscher

Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. / Scott Heckel/Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about feeling behind. The clock is ticking and it's now or never. In what some consider the greatest quarterback rivalry of all-time -- think Ali-Frasier or Magic-Bird -- Manning was on the losing end to a Mr. Tom Brady for the first eight years of his career. A time-frame and position that Josh Allen knows well in his battles with Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen
Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But, finally, in his 8th year in the league, after a couple heartbreaking playoff losses to Brady's Pats, Manning and his Colts finally came out on top in what is considered one of the greatest games ever played.

As Allen, in his 7th season, steps onto the field against the Chiefs yet again, Manning offered some words of wisdom in a conversation with Kevin Clark.

While Allen slyly hinted that he had considered a risky move against the Ravens - "press and stress...trying to make plays" as Manning said -- he did not. A sign of the growth and maturity. In fact, earlier this week, Allen seemed to echo Manning's words with some of his own about "playing free" instead of pressing and "fearing the consequences of failure."

If Allen and the Bills can truly take this mentality into Arrowhead, they significantly up their chances of doing what Manning did in the 2006 AFC Championship game against his arch-nemesis, Tom Brady: walk away with a massive win.

Josh Allen
Bills Josh Allen celebrates with a teammate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

