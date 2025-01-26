Peyton Manning's words of rivalry wisdom to Josh Allen ahead of the biggest game of his career
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about feeling behind. The clock is ticking and it's now or never. In what some consider the greatest quarterback rivalry of all-time -- think Ali-Frasier or Magic-Bird -- Manning was on the losing end to a Mr. Tom Brady for the first eight years of his career. A time-frame and position that Josh Allen knows well in his battles with Patrick Mahomes.
But, finally, in his 8th year in the league, after a couple heartbreaking playoff losses to Brady's Pats, Manning and his Colts finally came out on top in what is considered one of the greatest games ever played.
As Allen, in his 7th season, steps onto the field against the Chiefs yet again, Manning offered some words of wisdom in a conversation with Kevin Clark.
While Allen slyly hinted that he had considered a risky move against the Ravens - "press and stress...trying to make plays" as Manning said -- he did not. A sign of the growth and maturity. In fact, earlier this week, Allen seemed to echo Manning's words with some of his own about "playing free" instead of pressing and "fearing the consequences of failure."
If Allen and the Bills can truly take this mentality into Arrowhead, they significantly up their chances of doing what Manning did in the 2006 AFC Championship game against his arch-nemesis, Tom Brady: walk away with a massive win.
More Buffalo Bills News:
- Eric Stonestreet gets real about Josh Allen, reveals his pick for Bills most underrated position group