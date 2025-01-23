Bills Josh Allen thought about making this dangerous lateral play against Ravens
The Josh Allen smirk says it all.
Its a sly, knowing smile, that there was once a time when the Buffalo Bills star quarterback would have done anything to extend a play with the (at times...slim) chance of turning nothing into something. Sometimes those attempts to extend plays resulted astonishing superman-like success. Other times they resulted in dumbfounding throws into coverage, interceptions, or an Allen fumble as he loosely one-handed the ball seeking to outrun and outmaneuver an entire defense.
2024 Playoffs: A Maturing Allen
But its seems, those days have mostly passed. Allen understands that the likely path to victory in tightly matched NFL playoff games is to take what the other team's defense gives you, and keep turnovers to a minimum.
Allen's 2024 playoff run has been profoundly efficient. Against the Denver Broncos in the AFC wild card game, Allen went 20-26 for 272 passing yards with 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed 8 times for 46 yards, with a QB rating of 134.5. In the Divisional matchup against the Ravens, Allen stats were fairly bland: 16-22 passing for 127 yards with no passing touchdowns, but two touchdown runs (10 total runs for 20 yards), and a QB rating of 86.7.
The key to victory in both games - zero interceptions, zero fumbles and zero turnovers by the Bills.
What 2024 'playoff-Allen' has been is practical and efficient, and that has resulted in the Bills advancing to the AFC Championship game this weekend against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
But is the old risk taking, linebacker leaping, turnover prone mustang sill lurking somewhere?
The Crucial Play Against The Ravens: A Dangerous Lateral Opportunity
In the AFC Divisional game against the Ravens, a crucial moment occurred with just over three minutes left in the game. The Bills were up by by five points, 24-19, with a third down at the Ravens two yard line. A touchdown likely seals the game, but a field goal only leaves the Bills up by 8 with over 3 minutes to go, providing Ravens QB and NFL-MVP Lamar Jackson with ample time to tie the game.
It looked as though Allen set the play at the line, moved into shotgun, and then after the snap attempted to rush directly up the middle. Allen hesitated when he saw no opening, as Ravens Safety Ar'Darius Washington clsoed and wrapped himself around Allen's legs. The Ravens started to swarm and push Allen backwards. But...there was a moment where Allen and Bills RB James Cook, who was standing unocvered in the backfield, made eye contact.
Did Allen briefly think about pitching the ball to the uncovered Cook, who could have headed for the corner pylon and scored? The old mustang in Allen might have dug down in his bag of tricks in an attempt to turn nothing into something spectacular, and made an inadvisable lateral to an unexpecting Cook.
Did Allen, even for a moment, think about making that lateral play to Cook?
Allen answer was "no," but the smile says it all.
After all, an unplanned lateral has successfully worked for Allen before...
