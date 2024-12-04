Former All-Pro safety ditches retirement for late-season Bills' rendezvous
It's been rumored for awhile, and it's finally happening.
The Buffalo Bills have brought veteran safety Micah Hyde back into the fold. The team announced Hyde's signing to the practice squad on Wednesday, filling a spot created by the release of wide receiver Deon Cain.
Set to turn 34 years old on December 31, Hyde had been contemplating retirement but never officially announced his intentions. Now, he's back with the Bills for one more Super Bowl quest.
After his contract expired last offseason, Hyde went on record saying he would only play in the NFL again if it were for Buffalo. Even though he remained unsigned, the beloved Bill went ahead with plans to host his annual charity softball game this past spring and remained in contact with the organization, including general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
"Micah Hyde has returned to the team in a practice squad role," said McDermott.
When news that the Bills were releasing Cain surfaced on Tuesday evening, speculation swirled that the move was a precursor to Hyde's return. The former team captain will provide insurance at the safety position down the stretch. Thus far, Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin have been performing admirably as the starters, but there is little proven depth behind the duo.
"Just to set expectations, Micah is in a practice squad role. We are fully confident in Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, Kareem Jackson— they've all been doing a real good job for us. The roles that they are currently in, they're going to stay in those roles," said McDermott.
Over seven seasons as a Bills' defensive leader, Hyde made 95 regular season starts and earned two All-Pro nods. The free safety made 417 tackles and 16 interceptions during his tenure.
