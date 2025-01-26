Bill Belichick compares Josh Allen to Tom Brady as huge test looms vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is still waiting to make his first Super Bowl appearance, but former NFL head coach Bill Belichick sees a stark similarity between Allen and seven-time champion Tom Brady.
After a 5-6 record as a rookie starter during an injury-interrupted 2018 season, Allen and the Bills have accounted for 10+ wins six years in a row. After 10 victories and a wildcard berth in 2019, Buffalo has secured five consecutive AFC East division titles — an annual ritual that once belonged to Brady, Belichick and the New England Patriots.
"He's just gotten better every year, and I think it's a lot like Brady where they're just not satisfied with their performance no matter how good it is. They keep getting better and better and doing little things better," said Belichick during a Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Despite losing his top-two receivers from the 2023 team, Allen had his most-efficient year yet and the Bills increased their regular season win total by two. Cutting ties with multiple aging veterans for salary cap purposes, Buffalo was viewed as a "rebuilding" team, but Allen had other ideas.
"Allen's done a great job this year of not turning the ball over. He continues to make critical plays on third down, fourth down, in the red area and in two-minute situations with the ball in his hands. He continues to make it look easy to be honest with you," said Belichick.
Allen has become nearly unstoppable as a short-yardage rusher, and he was intercepted only six times as a passer all season. Now, he's one win away from Super Bowl LIX with the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs standing in the way on January 26.
"I'm sure that Kansas City is geared to stop those but we'll see whether or not they can. Josh and the offense have done a great job continuing to produce in critical situations," said Belichick.
While Allen has been Brady-esce in his development over time, the Bills need him to be more like Peyton Manning when he finally exorcised the demons against Brady in the 2006 AFC Championship Game.
