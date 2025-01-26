Ed Oliver, Von Miller agree Bills' teammate was 'born' for crucial role
To say he was sorely missed would be an understatement.
With Matt Milano already on the shelf, Buffalo Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard was unavailable for last year's divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Buffalo had to rely on semi-retired street free agent AJ Klein, and in the end, the Chiefs took advantage.
Fortunately for the Bills' defense, their on-field communicator is healthy and ready to go for the most-meaningful game of the season. Bernard, who accounted for an important takeaway in last week's divisional round win, is fully healthy for the AFC Championship Game set for January 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.
“To have the opportunity to go and play in the AFC Championship is something that we don't take lightly," said Bernard. "You're never promised to make it back to this point again.”
Despite missing multiple games due to a pectoral injury, Bernard exceeded the 100-tackle mark for the second straight year since taking over Buffalo's defense.
"Honestly, I think he was born to be a middle linebacker. The way he carries himself. The way he handles the defense. The way he gets everybody set and it's all on his shoulders. I think he was born to do that," said defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
The 25-year-old Bernard also has the confidence of future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller.
“I've been so impressed with Terrel Bernard, third year in the league, middle linebacker. He's commanding the whole defense. He's the sole captain on that side of the ball," said Miller.
