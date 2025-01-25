Bills Central

Bill Belichick analyzes Bills' chances in AFC Championship Game vs. Chiefs

The former New England Patriots' head coach hinted the Buffalo Bills will have a good day vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Josh Allen escapes a tackle by Patriots Christian Baremore.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen escapes a tackle by Patriots Christian Baremore. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Bill Belichick has experience against both of these teams on the postseason stage.

With the Buffalo Bills set to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl bid on January 26, the former NFL head coach has valuable perspective to offer on the matchup. Belichick's New England Patriots defeated a young Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Three years later, with Tom Brady gone, the team lost to the Josh Allen-led Bills by 30 points in a wild-card game.

Meanwhile, Allen and Mahomes have gone head to head eight times over the past five years. The Bills are 4-4 in such games, but 0-3 when the meetings occur in the postseason.

Having game-planned against both elite quarterbacks, Belichick provided insightful analysis on Sunday's conference title bout during a Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach suggested the past won't dictate the latest result.

"In the end, this game on Sunday, I don't think it really has anything to do with those previous games. If it comes down to a couple plays at the end, it'll just be who makes them. Do I think Josh Allen's capable of making them? Absolutely. Do I think Mahomes and Kelce are capable of making them? Absolutely. That's why they play the game. I think it'll be a great matchup," said Belichick.

Josh Allen pass
Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball around the pressure of New England Patriots defensive end / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As far a predicting the winner, the 72-year-old football lifer did not provide a final score, but hinted that it should be a good day for the Bills.

RELATED: Dan Orlovsky predicts winner of Bills Chiefs AFC Championship game

"I do think that Buffalo's going in there with a really good football team. Kansas City, you can never count them out, but I think it's gonna be tough for Kansas City. I really do," said Belichick.

The Bills and the Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday with CBS carrying the action live from Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo won the most-recent meeting, 30-21, in Week 11 earlier this season.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Home/News