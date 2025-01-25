Bill Belichick analyzes Bills' chances in AFC Championship Game vs. Chiefs
Bill Belichick has experience against both of these teams on the postseason stage.
With the Buffalo Bills set to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl bid on January 26, the former NFL head coach has valuable perspective to offer on the matchup. Belichick's New England Patriots defeated a young Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Three years later, with Tom Brady gone, the team lost to the Josh Allen-led Bills by 30 points in a wild-card game.
Meanwhile, Allen and Mahomes have gone head to head eight times over the past five years. The Bills are 4-4 in such games, but 0-3 when the meetings occur in the postseason.
Having game-planned against both elite quarterbacks, Belichick provided insightful analysis on Sunday's conference title bout during a Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach suggested the past won't dictate the latest result.
"In the end, this game on Sunday, I don't think it really has anything to do with those previous games. If it comes down to a couple plays at the end, it'll just be who makes them. Do I think Josh Allen's capable of making them? Absolutely. Do I think Mahomes and Kelce are capable of making them? Absolutely. That's why they play the game. I think it'll be a great matchup," said Belichick.
As far a predicting the winner, the 72-year-old football lifer did not provide a final score, but hinted that it should be a good day for the Bills.
"I do think that Buffalo's going in there with a really good football team. Kansas City, you can never count them out, but I think it's gonna be tough for Kansas City. I really do," said Belichick.
The Bills and the Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday with CBS carrying the action live from Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo won the most-recent meeting, 30-21, in Week 11 earlier this season.
