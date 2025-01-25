Sean McDermott admits the "years are winding down" on the Buffalo Bills
Since the end of the 2023 season -- one that ended in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- there has been a lot of chatter about the closing of the Super Bowl window on this Buffalo Bills squad.
It's been a topic of hot debate, especially with the top teams in the AFC -- Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals (sort of) and Bills -- all having quarterbacks around the same age and, so far, Mahomes being the one smashing the Super Bowls and now looking for the elusive three-peat.
It's not an absurd notion. McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen are both in their 7th year and their playoff record is 7-6 -- with zero Super Bowl appearances let alone any wins.
So, on Friday, when Sean McDermott was asked about his team's maturity this year his answer was certainly interesting.
It's a maturation for some and to some extent, for others, where they at in their careers [they haven't] been able to get to this spot...the days are winding down a bit or the years are winding down and [they're] going to do everything they can to make it about the team and that's so important.- Sean Mcdermott, Buffalo Bills HC
One thing is certain, Josh Allen and the Bills are certainly on a roll and seem to be relaxed and focused and, as McDermott has said all season, making it about the team. Maturity. A perspective that comes with time and experience. The Bills have that for sure. Maybe that old saying is true...when one window closes another one opens. We'll find out on Sunday.
