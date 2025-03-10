Sports Illustrated surprising grade for Josh Allen’s new contract
Sunday night was a stellar night for the Bills after extending Josh Allen with many in the media agreeing with the move.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame has been grading all the NFL's offseason moves. One of the most significant offseason moves was Allen signing a six-year, $330 million deal with an NFL record $250 million guaranteed. Verderame gave the Bills an A grade for locking up Allen to a long-term deal.
“For the Bills, keeping Allen through his age-34 season is a no-brainer," Verderame wrote. "He’s arguably on pace to be the best player in franchise history and has only improved since a rocky first few seasons. And while the guarantee is enormous, the $55 million annual hit is a bargain.”
Allen won his first MVP award in 2024 as he threw for 3,731 yards and scored 40 total touchdowns. He took the Bills to their second AFC title game in the last five years after beating the Broncos and Ravens, but falling to the Chiefs.
Throughout his seven-year career, Allen has made the Pro Bowl three times and only missed the postseason one time. With over 26,000 passing yards and over 4,000 rushing yards, he’s considered to be one of the best mobile quarterbacks in the game.
This deal is a win-win for Allen and the Bills as Allen gets a long term deal with the record-breaking guaranteed money. Buffalo keeps their franchise quarterback and gets a team-friendly deal at $55 million AAV, trailing Dak Prescott and ties with three other quarterbacks.
Everyone in Buffalo is celebrating with now the focus on building talent around Allen to celebrate a Lombardi Trophy next season.
