Josh Allen could save Bills journeyman WR's career
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore is getting something with his new team that he has yet to have in his NFL career so far — quarterback stability.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fresh off of an MVP campaign and he isn't going anywhere any time soon.
That is great news for Moore, who raved about Allen while addressing reporters in Orchard Park.
"For me, it's more like my whole career, I haven't really had too many great opportunities with a stable quarterback the entire season," said Moore.
"Being blessed with the opportunity to, God willing, have 17 for the entire season with the MVP at that, a top-tier caliber player, top-tier caliber team, top-tier caliber coaches, putting you in position -- I feel like it would just be the best position that I've been put in yet."
Moore hasn't played with someone as talented as Allen before. With the New York Jets, Moore had to adjust to Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco. After a trade to the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback switching didn't change. The Browns had seven different starting quarterbacks play next to Moore in the offense over his two seasons with the team.
"I have run into some quarterback trouble. I can't throw the ball to myself. The guys that I have played with in the past were not bad quarterbacks, I'm saying that, it's just kind of the situation. I've been playing with so many guys ... feels like five quarterbacks every single season, you know," Moore said.
In Buffalo, Moore will just need to connect with one quarterback, and that could be all he needs to find a secure home in the NFL.
