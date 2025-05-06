Bills give third chance to ex-Jets' second-round WR and he knows it may be his last
If his recent reactions are any indication, then wide receiver Elijah Moore has matured over the past couple years.
After the Buffalo Bills signed the New York Jets' former second-round draft pick to a free-agent prove-it contract this past week, Moore posted a humble message on the social media platform known as X.
"Back in that red and blue 😍🫡Time to go be GREAT. Grateful for the opportunity! Cant wait to meet BILLS MAFIA ❤️💙" said Moore's X post.
The 25-year-old wide receiver's gratitude was even more evident as he formally met the Bills' press corps on Monday in Orchard Park.
"It definitely wasn't something easy to come across. A lot of praying, a lot of hoping that the right situation opened up that made sense. At the end of the day, I do play receiver, and this will be my third team. Just the stigma that kind of goes around. I know who I am. I know what I stand for," said a reflective Moore.
Moore, the No. 34 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft, fell out favor with the Jets in Year 2 and it led to a trade request. He was finally dealt to the Cleveland Browns in March 2023. After playing out his rookie contract, the Ole Miss product became a free agent in March, but remained on the market unsigned for longer than many expected.
After a solid rookie season that included five touchdown receptions over his last five weeks before ending on Injured Reserve, Moore seemingly took a step back in 2022. He had no more than 64 receiving yards in any game and scored only one TD over 16 appearances.
In Moore's defense, the quarterback play was subpar on those two Jets' teams and it didn't get much better when he arrived in Cleveland. Playing in all possible 34 games for the Browns, he caught 120 of 206 targets for 1,178 yards.
"My whole career I haven't really had too many great opportunities with a stable quarterback the entire season. I've been playing with so many guys. That's what it feels like, five quarterbacks every single season," said Moore. "I feel like being blessed with the opportunity, God willing, have 17 for the entire season, the MVP at that."
As for his role on the reigning five-time AFC East champion Bills, Moore acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed.
"It's really just like an earn-it thing I feel like when you play football, you can't just promise anything to anyone," said Moore.
Maybe the best is yet to come for Moore, who definitely seems much more aware than he was with the Jets.
