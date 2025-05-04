Bills Central

Another construction milestone for Bills' new Highmark Stadium

A new puzzle piece arrived on site as the new Highmark Stadium project continues in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

The new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
The new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The progress becomes more evident everyday on Abbott Road as the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium slowly becomes a reality in Orchard Park.

Since breaking ground on June 5, 2023, the construction project has come a long way in 23 months and remains on schedule to open in time for the 2026 NFL season.

One month after holding a topping out ceremony to celebrate the completion of the structural steel phase of the project, the main naming rights signage is being tested.

In a 70-second video, Senior VP of Design Frank Cravotta showed one of the letters that arrived and explained the process ahead.

"It's exciting. Just another thing showing up on site, but it'll be awhile now. We'll work out the kinks here. Probably be another year, believe it or not, before they all arrive. There'll be six main naming rights signs - four on the outside on all four sides and two in the bowl," said Cravotta.

Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills new stadium is being built across from the current one, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 24, 2024. Cranes at the construction site loom over the current stadium. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Each letter, spelling the word Highmark, is 13 feet tall. The eight-letter word will stretch 120 feet in width. Additionally, the lettering includes a perforated panel technology that increases visibility.

"When it's turned on at night, the LED is so powerful, that it actually mitigates this black and turns the whole thing [letter] pure white," said Cravotta.

RELATED: NFL sets schedule release date for Bills' final season at Highmark Stadium

The stadium will also feature a roof canopy that covers over 60 percent of the seating areas and uses an innovative snow melt system to prevent any stress on the structure.

The Bills' new home is expected to be only one of two NFL stadiums to employ a special natural grass-growing technology for the playing surface.

While the project continues on schedule, however, costs continue to grow. The estimated $1.54 billion price tag at the groundbreaking has increased to over $2.1 billion in less than two years.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News