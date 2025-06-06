Bills Central

Bills' Josh Allen edges Lamar Jackson in 2018 NFL re-draft

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson would be the top two picks in a 2018 NFL re-draft, but it appears the Buffalo Bills made the right choice.

The Buffalo Bills thank their lucky stars every day that they were able to select Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

If scouts knew back then what they know now, Allen probably would have been picked a little higher than where he went.

Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman believes Allen would be the No. 1 overall pick if the 2018 class was redrafted.

"Endless debates could be had about whether this pick should be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, and there really is no wrong answer. Using PFF grades as the tiebreaker, we’ll opt for Allen, who has recorded a 94.5 PFF overall grade that ranks seventh in PFF history and just a hair above Jackson’s 93.3," Wasserman wrote.

"Allen also beats out Jackson for the top PFF rushing grade by a quarterback in PFF history, with an unbelievable 96.2 figure. This past season, Allen became the first quarterback in PFF history to record five consecutive seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade."

Allen and Jackson went back and forth in the race for the league's MVP award this past season, and the Bills star came out on top.

Both Allen and Jackson will be forever linked as the righteous quarterbacks to come out of the loaded 2018 class, and they will each be compared until eternity.

At this stage in their careers, however, it appears Allen has the slight edge over Jackson.

