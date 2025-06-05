Josh Allen's charming performance in national commercial pitching sleep product
Taking a page from his wife's playbook, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is trying his hand at acting.
Less than one week after the reigning NFL MVP officially married stunning actress Hailee Steinfeld, Natrol debuted a national commercial touting its sleep support supplement and starring Allen, who is becoming quite the pitchman these days.
Endorsing a product with the "Sleep & Restore" tagline, the 29-year-old Allen begins the 30-second spot by waking in bed. As he's shown getting up, the charming gridiron hero tells the viewer "every great performance starts with a great night's sleep."
Up out of bed, Allen proceeds to rip off his pajamas to reveal a generic football uniform with Bills colors. Next, he's shown hurdling an opponent just as he's successfully done multiple times in NFL games.
Then, he's stepping out onto a red carpet much like he did with Steinfeld at the "Sinners" premiere in April.
Next, the camera cuts an O.R. setting with the quarterback wearing doctor's garb and subsequently says "I'm kidding."
The commercial's final frames feature Allen back in a queen size bed reminding the viewer that "every great night's sleep starts with Natrol" before nodding off.
The Bills' affable QB1 is seemingly in high demand when it comes to product endorsements. He appeared in an online Gatorade ad earlier this year.
In the past, Allen has been featured in multiple Paramount+ promotional spots and also appeared in a "Gladiator II" branded Pepsi commercial.
It's a noticeable leap from his start as a pitchman for local Western New York-based businesses like West Herr Auto.
Allen, a four-time MVP finalist, has developed a national brand while making Bills' games must-see TV. In 10 years' time, he has evolved from an overlooked junior college recruit to a household name across America.
