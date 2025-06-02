Bills 3rd-round pick claimed Lamar Jackson 'got robbed' of MVP Josh Allen won
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a fantastic season in 2024, leading his team to their fifth consecutive AFC East title.
Allen finished with 3,731 yards passing and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 28-to-5. He was also dangerous on the ground with 531 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.
That was enough for him to edge out Lamar Jackson, who won the award in 2023 and finished second last year to Allen. Not everyone agrees with Allen surpassing Jackson, however, including one player who is not teammates with Allen.
Deone Walker, a third-round pick out of Kentucky, once said Jackson "got robbed" of the award last year.
Walker made the statement during the 2025 NFL Combine, which is before he knew he and Allen would be teammates. He also didn't bash Allen, or discredit him, but simply said he felt Jackson was the clear winner of the award.
Even so, it's always a little awkward when such videos surface.
Walker was an interesting selection for the Bills this spring. He was once seen as an elite prospect but played through an injury in 2024 that hurt his stock. If he returns to form, the Bills could wind up with a game-changing defensive tackle capable of making plays on all three downs.
If that happens, no one will care about his opinion before joining the league.
