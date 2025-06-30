Bills’ offensive star set for fatherhood following four-year contract extension
Khalil Shakir has experienced tremendous moments since joining the Buffalo Bills. But his next yet might be fatherhood.
Shakir’s wife, Sayler, posted a photo tagging Khalil on Instagram with the caption “December” with a heart. The post itself is of the Shakirs locked in arms while holding a sonogram.
To highlight just how excited he is for the upcoming newborn, Khalil commented, “I love you” on the post. As excited as he is, though, there was also some shock for the fourth-year wideout, which was the theme of Sayler’s friend and family on her TikTok post about the news.
It’s just another pivotal moment for the two since Khalil joined the Bills. After competing as student-athletes at Boise State and continuing their relationship once Khalil made it to the NFL, the two tied the knot in 2023.
Sayler has been by Khalil’s side through his ascent in Buffalo. After joining the team as fifth-round pick, Shakir earned his stripes with the Bills. He posted a solid sophomore campaign in 2023, before breaking out in 2024, leading Buffalo in receptions and receiving yards as MVP quarterback Josh Allen’s top target.
That emergence led to a contract extension for Shakir in February. And, you guessed it — Sayler was right there to bask in the achievement with Khalil.
"You are so deserving," said Sayler's IG post about the extension. "Means we are here to stay Buffalo."
There's no word yet on what the baby's gender may be. But since Sayler is due in December, Khalil may be on high alert with four games — two home games against and Cincinnati and Philadelphia and two road games at New England and Cleveland — on Buffalo's slate for the newborn.
