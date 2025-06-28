Watch 2 Bills’ offensive linemen eagerly sneak around in new Highmark Stadium
As we get closer to 2026, we get closer to the new Highmark Stadium being completed. And Buffalo Bills’ offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and O’Cyrus Torrence are excited for the new venue’s debut.
The two snuck in (allegedly) to their new home stadium and vlogged the entire experience for the Bills’ team website. With Dawkins leading the way as he does, it was an entertaining trip through the new facility, as it’s almost a year out from completion.
”I underestimated the hell out of this, I’m not even gonna lie to you,” Dawkins said. “Because you drive past it every day and you take a glance and you look. But to see it like this is insane.”
From hyping up the stadium’s construction workers and starting "hey-ey-ey-ey" chants to walking out of their new tunnel, Dawkins and Torrence saw a ton of aspects in the new space.
”It’s beautiful. I’m star struck, honestly,” Torrence said. “Just by the build and look of everything, it's state of the art. It looks way better from this side than outside. Coming in and seeing it, I can't wait to play here."
One of the funnier moments of the video was when the two did a mock press conference in the area that will hold the new press room. Dawkins asked Torrence what it was like "playing" in front of the Buffalo fans in their new home.
"It's something that I feel like everybody in their life should experience," Torrence said. "Not even being a player, just being a fan. So, if you like football, if you like being in sports environments, give yourself a chance to come here, and I feel like you'll never regret it."
Dawkins also noted how the stadium will be able to host events outside of Bills' games, like concerts.
RELATED: Bills' online video promo potentially reveals WR addition's roster status
"Can you imagine somebody like Post Malone in this jawnt," Dawkins said.
All in all, the OL duo seemed to have a blast on their trip. To check out the full video, make sure to visit the Bills' YouTube channel.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —