Josh Allen reveals one of his 'favorite young QBs' plays for Bills' AFC East rival
Drake Maye, you've got a fan in Josh Allen.
Although Allen's Buffalo Bills and Maye's New England Patriots will be facing off twice a year for the foreseeable future as AFC East rivals, the reigning league MVP shared high praise of the rising sophomore quarterback.
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Liam McKeone, Allen shared how he feels about the young signal caller after spending time together on the field.
"I think Drake is super talented, he’s one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,"
said Allen in this June 17 Q&A. "I've spent some time around him and he's got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football."
Maye now has the fortune of playing with Allen's ex-WR1 in Stefon Diggs, who signed with the Pats in March after a lone season in Houston. Allen, of course, knows how impactful Diggs can be for a young QB, like he did when the Maryland product joined the Bills in 2020.
Allen believes Diggs can have the same impact for Maye in New England.
"I think he brings a lot of security for Drake. Obviously, having the knowledge of playing in the league for so long, he has that veteran mentorship that he can give to Drake," Allen said. "[Maye will] take it and run, he'll throw it and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot."
Allen got to see Maye up close during the 2024 season, with Buffalo playing two games against New England over the final three games of the year, specifically in Week 16, with both QBs playing the majority of the game. And while Allen and the Bills got the win, Maye most certainly outperformed Allen that night.
Considering the new pieces around him and a year in the NFL already under his belt, Allen knows Maye could be getting ready to ascend up the QB ranks in 2025.
