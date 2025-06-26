Bills' QB Josh Allen vying for multiple ESPY awards after NFL MVP season
As if he hasn't been credited enough for the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills' QB1 Josh Allen gets one more chance to claim accolades from the special year.
ESPN announced that Allen is on the ballot for several ESPYS, which take place on July 16. Allen, who is coming off of an MVP campaign and trip to the AFC championship, is up for two honors: Best NFL Player and Best Athlete - Men's Sports. Fan voting is a part of the process, so you can help Allen claim these awards.
In the Best Athlete - Men's Sports category, Allen is joined by fellow league MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the NBA, two-way MLB star Shohei Ohtani, and fellow NFL star Saquon Barkley, who is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year campaign and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles.
Allen and Barkley are also in the Best NFL Player category, along with Broncos' Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Allen's 2024 season was special in many ways. Not only was he the Bills' first MVP since Thurman Thomas in 1991, but Allen is just the third MVP in team history (O.J. Simpson, 1973). It was the second-straight year Allen tossed for 25+ touchdowns (28) and also rushed for 10+ scores (12). He also rushed for 531 yards, marking the sixth time he's surpassed that figure in his career.
Allen's efficiency was also what stood out about 2024. Not only did he have career-lows in picks (6) and interception rate (1.2 percent), he posted a career-best QBR (77.3, tying Jackson for an NFL best) and finished with a passer rating over 100 for the second time in his career (101.4).
With Allen's leadership, Buffalo won another AFC East title, finished 13-4, and made it back to the AFC championship, despite trading WR1 Stefon Diggs prior to the season.
Allen has already gotten a lot of kudos for 2024 as an MVP, All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, but his trophy case could keep growing with the ensuing ESPYS.
