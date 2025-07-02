Major NFL QB list freshly ranks Bills’ Josh Allen in surprising spot
For fans in Bills Mafia, it’s common to hear them call Josh Allen the best QB in the NFL. But when top sports publications do so, it holds a little more weight.
Fox Sports recently shared a list of the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league heading into 2025. And while usual suspects like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow were a part of the list, it was the Buffalo Bills’ QB1 who was listed as the top guy.
Of course, Allen is coming off of an MVP campaign in 2024 and a trip to the AFC title game. But it is still surprising considering the resumes of his contemporaries.
Mahomes being directly behind Allen is the one that may draw people’s attention. Not only did his Chiefs best Allen’s Bills in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons, Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, in addition to be a two-time league MVP.
Jackson, who finished as a first-team All-Pro selection over Allen in 2024, is a two-time MVP too and may be coming off the best season of his career. One could argue, though, that Allen outperforming him in their AFC divisional matchup last season may warrant this ranking.
Burrow also has a viable argument coming off a 2024 season where he led the league in both passing yards and touchdowns. But that does not necessarily supersede all that Allen brings to the table in 2025.
In each of the last five seasons, Allen has passed for 28 or more TDs. He has rushed for 500 or more yards in all but one season since 2018, in addition to scoring six more times on the ground each year of his career. In each of the last five seasons too, he has accounted for at least 40 touchdowns (extending an NFL record).
And it doesn't hurt that Allen is still in the middle of his prime at 29, with a bevy of weapons around him, and one of the best young OCs in the game in Joe Brady.
Lists and rankings are always subjective. But he can really prove to be the best QB in the NFL if he's able to lift Buffalo to a win in Super Bowl LX.
