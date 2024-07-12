Annual report harshly disses Buffalo Bills' offensive playmakers
The Buffalo Bills have not exactly set up quarterback Josh Allen for success, according to a national analyst's comprehensive rankings of every NFL team's offensive weapons collection.
The Bills have apparently surrounded their MVP candidate with less-than mediocre "WR, TE, RB talent." ESPN's Bill Barnwell released his annual offensive playmaker rankings and Buffalo's contingent sits at No. 24 overall out of 32 NFL teams. The Bills dropped from the No. 20 spot in 2023 and the No. 10 ranking in 2022.
The San Francisco 49ers' offensive players are, collectively, tops in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins were the highest-ranked AFC East team at No. 3 overall.
Barnwell explained the methodology used in the selection process, noting "the focus is on elite players and a team's top five contributors." Adjusting his process for today's pass-happy NFL, "wide receivers are weighted more heavily than running backs or tight ends."
The author highlights two potential rising stars in running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid. The former ranked third amongst NFL running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,567) while the latter caught more than 80 percent of receiving targets as a rookie.
The analysis was highly-critical of the Bills' receivers past and present. In addition to noting that the departed Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis underperformed last year, Barnwell questioned the ability of Buffalo's projected replacements.
From a different perspective, however, third-year receiver Khalil Shakir, free-agent addition Curtis Samuel and top draft pick Keon Coleman are all on an upward trajectory with the 2024 Bills.
From ESPN's Ranking NFL team WR, TE, RB talent for 2024 season:
"This is a second straight drop for the Bills, who saw positives from their young players mixed with disappointing years from their veterans in 2023. ... If the Bills tried to emulate the Chiefs last year by drafting Kincaid and shifting toward more 12 personnel packages, this year's version is to get rid of the star receiver and replace him in the aggregate. ... I'm not sure the formula works quite as well without Travis Kelce, but given how often even the Joe Brady-coordinated Bills throw the football, somebody has to catch passes here."
