Amazing Josh Allen sinks improbable 3-point shot at celebrity golf event
Josh Allen is known for his ability to throw it long on the football field, but, on the golf course, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback boasts an improving short game.
Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, is contesting the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this week in Lake Tahoe and he hasn't wasted any time in piecing together a highlight reel.
During Thursday's practice round, Allen made for a humorous moment with a cameo appearance during a Sacramento news live look-in from the course.
On Friday, the Bills' QB1, who doubles as an avid golfer, sank a pretty chip shot from the edge of the green to birdie the 11th hole. The highlight earned Allen 3 points in the three-day tournament's modified Stableford scoring format.
In 2023, Allen totaled 22 points over the 54-hole event. That was good enough for a Top 40 finish, tying Gold Jacket running back Jerome Bettis for 37th place.
Allen's golf game has presumably improved over the last year. He finished higher than NFL quarterback brethren Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at the Pebble Beach ProAm this past February. Meanwhile, Bills' rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has become enamored with Allen's ability on the course.
Don't be surprised if the 28-year-old Allen is in the mix for a Top 15 finish come Sunday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be carried live by NBC on July 13 & 14.
Allen, who is the only player in NFL history with 40+ total touchdowns four years in a row, is due to report to Bills' Training Camp in Rochester on July 23.
