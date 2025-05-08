Buffalo Bills' OTAs move into Phase 2 without any Josh Allen sightings
It seems like only yesterday when quarterback Josh Allen stylishly strolled into the Orchard Park facility for the first day of Buffalo Bills' voluntary OTAs, but Phase 1 is already complete.
With two weeks in the books, the Bills have moved into Phase 2, inching closer to actual football activity.
While Phase 1 consisted only of "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation," the subsequent three-week period permits on-field workouts that "may include individual or group instruction and drills." Team drills, however, are not permitted until Phase 3, which makes up the final four weeks of the nine-week offseason program.
Allen did not appear to be present as Phase 2 opened. Mitchell Trubisky looked like he was holding down the QB1 role as the Bills shared "exclusive photos" from this week's OTAs on the team's official website.
RELATED: 25-second Josh Allen workout video that will brighten any Bills fan's day
There's no reason to be alarmed by Allen's presumed absence as it's rare for a veteran to be there for every day of voluntary OTAs workouts as "practices" (with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills) don't begin until Phase 3.
The 28-year-old Allen is also rumored to be occupied with wedding planning activities. It's suspected that the NFL MVP and "Sinners" actress Hailee Steinfeld will tie the knot on May 31.
RELATED: 'Shrewd' Bills' free-agent signing means WR competition 'should be fierce'
As for the ongoing organized activities at One Bills Drive, the team made its way onto the outdoors grass field for the first time on Tuesday. New wide receiver Elijah Moore, who officially signed on Monday, was seen wearing his No. 18 jersey while speaking with position coach Adam Henry.
The Bills will hold a rookie minicamp on May 9-10 this week in Orchard Park. Buffalo's first Phase 3 OTAs team practice is set for May 27.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —