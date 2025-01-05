Josh Allen plays a single play against Patriots to continue this NFL streak
It was an easy day at the office for Josh Allen, but his handoff on the Buffalo Bills' first offensive play against the New England Patriots helped continue history for Allen.
As part of the plan, Allen made his 115th straight start at quarterback for the Bills. It's the longest active streak in the NFL and 13th all time among quarterbacks.
His only play was a handoff to James Cook, who picked up four yards on the play. Allen's day would end quickly as his backup, Mitch Trubisky, substituted for him and took over. The Bills would go three and out on the drive.
Sunday's game against the Patriots is a meaningless game for the Bills as they have already locked up the number two seed in the playoffs with a 13-3 record. The game has more meaning for individual players who are going for contract incentives in the contest.
Allen's day is over as the focus now shifts to whether he is worthy of winning the MVP over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
