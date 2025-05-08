Ravens' rookie Malaki Starks calls out Bills MVP Josh Allen — it's not what you think
Brand new Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks hasn't been in the NFL for a month, but he's already all-in on their rivalry with the Buffalo Bills and isn't afraid to say it.
Starks, Baltimore's first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, made an appearance on Sportscenter on Wednesday and was asked which NFL QB he was looking forward to picking off the most. His answer did not disappoint Ravens' fans.
"I think I want to get Josh Allen," Starks said. "I want to get Josh Allen, it would just be fun and a really cool moment for me."
Starks, a two-time All-American at Georgia, was the No. 1 ranked safety in the draft by most draft analysts. In 43 games as a starter, Starks had 127 solo tackles and seven interceptions as well as being a national champion in 2022.
RELATED: Bills' OTAs move into Phase 2 without any Josh Allen sightings
The truth is Starks calling Josh Allen's name is a huge compliment to both players. Starks is a competitor, a national champion -- he wants to pick off the best and reigning MVP Allen certainly sits in that category. It says a lot about Allen's earned status in the league as well as Starks' desire to beat the best and say it loud.
Allen has not exactly been productive against the Ravens over his career. In five career games he has averaged under 150 yards per game passing with just two passing TD's and one INT. The Bills are 3-2 in those hardfought games including last season's playoff 27-25 victory in the snow.
The Bills will host the Ravens in 2025, the when still unknown until the NFL releases full schedule details in a couple of weeks. Starks will get his chance to pick off Allen in Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —