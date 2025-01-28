Josh Allen's playing status in Pro Bowl revealed
During his end-of-season press conference following the Buffalo Bills' heartbreaking AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Josh Allen revealed that he injured his wrist halfway through the game.
"I got a little banged-up hand right now -- a wrist," Allen said when he met with the media. "It was just right at the goal line. The two-point play before halftime, got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today.”
Per the team's reporter Maddy Glab, the Bills QB stated Monday that he isn't anticipating surgery in the off-season to recover from the injury, but it could affect his ability to participate in this year's Pro Bowl games.
As for his off-season plans, the Bills quarterback said he plans to take some time to rest before anything else. “Get away, let the body heal," Allen said. "Got bumps and bruises from last night, took a few shots, and just trying to make sure that my body’s in as good [a] condition as it can be—giving maybe a week or two and just kind of getting back to work,” he told reporters.
Fast forward to today, with The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov reporting on Tuesday that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has replaced Allen on the roster, and reports have confirmed that Josh Allen will not be participating in this year's games, confirming that Josh Allen will not be participating in this year's games.
Allen was listed as a starter for the game back in December after finishing the 2024 regular season with 3,731 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, a career low six interceptions, and an overall passer rating of 101.4. This was Allen's third time being named to the Pro Bowl, earning the honor in 2020 and 2022 as well.
