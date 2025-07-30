Josh Allen shows once again he's literally the best dude on the planet
As if we needed more proof that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is a total class act in everything he does, we got more evidence of that on Tuesday.
With fans and service members in attendance at the Bills' latest practice of training camp, Allen took time after the session to sign autographs.
Not only did Allen sign autographs for the service members there, he also removed his hat, thanked them and shook each of their hands to show respect.
But that wasn't the only awesome thing the Bills' superstar quarterback did.
One Bills fan thought she had missed out on the chance to get Allen's autograph as he prepared to depart the practice field.
However, once Allen learned about the young fan, he wasn't going to let that happen and instead turned around and went back to the autograph line and even gave the young fan a hug.
But wait, there's more.
Allen then went on to sign 30 more autographs after returning to the line, according to WROC-TV's Thad Brown.
We already knew that Allen is literally the greatest dude on the planet (this is only half hyperbole), but it never hurts to see that reinforced in clips like these.
Allen clearly loves his job, but he also loves the franchise itself and the fans who support him through thick and thin. It has created a love affair between Bills fans and Allen that has rarely been matched in the history of the franchise.
And it's something we'll hopefully get to witness for a long time to come.
