3 Bills' wide receivers take turns making pretty practice plays with Josh Allen as QB
Although it's happening at a padless training camp practice, it's still good to see the Buffalo Bills' wide receivers making plays on the football.
Of course, it helps when reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is throwing the passes on the other end. Outside of two nice individual efforts by safety Taylor Rapp, the 29-year-old Allen was on point for much of Friday's session at St. John Fisher University, and he connected on highlight-reel plays with three different wide receivers.
Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and Keon Coleman all made notable receptions during Practice No. 3, and the Bills shared the video footage on their official website. The two free-agent additions' wow moments came during 1-on-1 drills while Coleman's touchdown came during 11-on-11 team reps.
Palmer, a former Los Angeles Chargers' starter, was being covered by Bills' first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Allen delivered a ball toward the sideline where only Palmer could catch it and the receiver displayed great body control to pull in the pass.
WATCH: Joshua Palmer And Elijah Moore's Incredible Catches!
Showing his elite speed, Moore, a former second-round draft pick, beat cornerback JaMarcus Ingram to the end zone and Allen dropped it in the bucket for the TD.
RELATED: Bills' training camp star tagged as fantasy football sleeper for 2025
Meanwhile, Coleman, who was seen dropping a couple passes throughout the day, showed the potential that made him the No. 33 overall draft selection in 2024. He turned a relatively short route into a long touchdown. As Allen somehow sent the pass around massive rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker's outstretched arm, Coleman plucked it as he came across the formation and subsequently turned upfield toward pay dirt.
While Palmer and Coleman are presumed roster locks, Moore, who signed a modest one-year contract, appears to be battling for the WR5 spot and has established himself as the early favorite.
The Bills did not practice on Saturday. They'll host their fourth camp practice on Sunday at 9:45 am ET in Pittsford.
