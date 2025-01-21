Bills Central

Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes and the one stat that Allen must dominate in order to win.

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes have a long competitive history. For Allen to overcome his KC playoff demons, the Bills must commit to this approach to give themselves the best chance to win.

Brian Letscher

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, have played each other eight times -- regular season and playoffs combined -- with eerily similar stats.

REGULAR SEASON MATCHUPS

If you just looked at the regular season, Allen and the Bills have dominated Mahomes and the Chiefs, going 4-1. This years matchup in Buffalo on November 17th was a battle but, again, it was Allen and Bills pulling out a 30-21 victory -- on the legs of Allen's electric fourth quarter TD run to seal it and hand the Chiefs their first loss.

IN THE PLAYOFFS

However, the playoffs between these two - the moments when legends are made - have been a much different story. Mahomes dominates almost every single statistical category including wins and losses with the Chiefs going 3-0.

Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes

Record

0-3

3-0

Completion %

65.32%

75.34%

Pass Yards/Attempt

6.47

8.74

Pass Yards/game

267

306

TD Passes

7

8

Interceptions

1

0

QB Rating

98.9

126.6

THE KEY TO AN ALLEN VICTORY

There is one stat worth noting, however. An area that Allen can and must dominate in order to put the Bills in the best position to win: rushing yards and rushing first downs.

In the Bills' November victory, Allen had 12 rushes for 55 yards. He was only one of two QB's all season to crack fifty yards rushing on the Chiefs. The Bills would be wise to follow this formula and then some on Sunday to require the Kansas City defense to focus on the designed runs as well as the off-schedule scrambles. Let Allen utilize the one superpower that Patrick Mahomes does not have - his legs.

