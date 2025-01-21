Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes and the one stat that Allen must dominate in order to win.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, have played each other eight times -- regular season and playoffs combined -- with eerily similar stats.
REGULAR SEASON MATCHUPS
If you just looked at the regular season, Allen and the Bills have dominated Mahomes and the Chiefs, going 4-1. This years matchup in Buffalo on November 17th was a battle but, again, it was Allen and Bills pulling out a 30-21 victory -- on the legs of Allen's electric fourth quarter TD run to seal it and hand the Chiefs their first loss.
IN THE PLAYOFFS
However, the playoffs between these two - the moments when legends are made - have been a much different story. Mahomes dominates almost every single statistical category including wins and losses with the Chiefs going 3-0.
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Record
0-3
3-0
Completion %
65.32%
75.34%
Pass Yards/Attempt
6.47
8.74
Pass Yards/game
267
306
TD Passes
7
8
Interceptions
1
0
QB Rating
98.9
126.6
THE KEY TO AN ALLEN VICTORY
There is one stat worth noting, however. An area that Allen can and must dominate in order to put the Bills in the best position to win: rushing yards and rushing first downs.
In the Bills' November victory, Allen had 12 rushes for 55 yards. He was only one of two QB's all season to crack fifty yards rushing on the Chiefs. The Bills would be wise to follow this formula and then some on Sunday to require the Kansas City defense to focus on the designed runs as well as the off-schedule scrambles. Let Allen utilize the one superpower that Patrick Mahomes does not have - his legs.