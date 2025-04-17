Bills' Josh Allen vs. Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Who goes No. 1 in NFL redraft?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the league's Most Valuable Player after his historic season in western New York.
Allen led the Bills to the No. 2 seed in the AFC despite losing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the offseason.
Despite Allen's successes, FOX Sports contributor Henry McKenna still has his long-time nemesis, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the only player ahead of him in his league's re-draft exercise.
"It's a no-brainer. I'll take the once-in-a-generation talent who has already won three Super Bowls and appeared in five," McKenna writes.
Mahomes' wins over Allen in the playoffs over the years have him ahead of the Bills star, and until that changes, Buffalo's hero will remain second-best.
McKenna's colleague David Helman waffled between Allen and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson for the No. 2 overall pick, and like the MVP race, the Bills quarterback got the nod.
"You really can't go wrong with either Allen or Lamar Jackson in this spot. I ultimately chose Allen because he just signed a new extension that will keep him under contract for two years longer than Lamar. That NFL MVP talent, combined with stability at the position, makes me more than happy to pull the trigger," Helman writes.
While the MVP is a huge accomplishment for Allen, it isn't the biggest item on his list. He is still seeking that playoff success, and until he gets it, he will continue to be the little brother to Mahomes.
