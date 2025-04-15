Bills Central

Bills host speedy RB on pre-draft visit amidst James Cook drama

Buffalo is showing interest in one of the fastest running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft

Colin Richey

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) stiff arms Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) as he runs toward the end zone in the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) stiff arms Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) as he runs toward the end zone in the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue had a visit with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, per Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson.

Blue ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which he reportedly ran with a torn groin. Still, the time was fast enough to place second among the 24 RBs that participated in the event. At the Longhorns' Pro Day, he improved his time by a full tenth of a second, running a 4.25.

In 2024, he totaled 134 carries for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 368 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

NFL Draft analyst Kyle Crabbs describes Blue as "lightning in a bottle and capable of being a home run hitter at the NFL level." Draft analyst Lance Zierlein complimented his receiving ability, diagnosing his true value in his "ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield."

Jaydon Blue at the NFL Combine
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas running back Jaydon Blue (RB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blue is projected to be an early Day 3 pick, meaning he is a realistic target for Buffalo in the fourth or fifth round. The Bills could be looking for another RB to add to the roster following Ian Rapoport's recent description of James Cook's contract situation as "not great".

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft 'dream scenario' involves trading RB James Cook

Buffalo would be able to take advantage of Blue's mismatch ability in the passing game. In 2024, Josh Allen targeted running backs 82 times, or about 17 percent of his pass attempts. The departures of Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper free up another 82 targets, meaning there would be plenty of opportunity for Blue to make an impact if his name is called while Buffalo is on the clock.

Jaydon Blue catching a pass
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) catches a pass to score a touchdown in the third quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

