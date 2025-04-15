Bills host speedy RB on pre-draft visit amidst James Cook drama
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue had a visit with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, per Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson.
Blue ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which he reportedly ran with a torn groin. Still, the time was fast enough to place second among the 24 RBs that participated in the event. At the Longhorns' Pro Day, he improved his time by a full tenth of a second, running a 4.25.
In 2024, he totaled 134 carries for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 368 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions.
NFL Draft analyst Kyle Crabbs describes Blue as "lightning in a bottle and capable of being a home run hitter at the NFL level." Draft analyst Lance Zierlein complimented his receiving ability, diagnosing his true value in his "ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield."
Blue is projected to be an early Day 3 pick, meaning he is a realistic target for Buffalo in the fourth or fifth round. The Bills could be looking for another RB to add to the roster following Ian Rapoport's recent description of James Cook's contract situation as "not great".
Buffalo would be able to take advantage of Blue's mismatch ability in the passing game. In 2024, Josh Allen targeted running backs 82 times, or about 17 percent of his pass attempts. The departures of Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper free up another 82 targets, meaning there would be plenty of opportunity for Blue to make an impact if his name is called while Buffalo is on the clock.
