Bills' legends among those with heartfelt birthday wishes as Marv Levy turns 100
Legendary Buffalo Bills' head coach Marv Levy has hit triple digits, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer turning 100 on Sunday.
Levy is easily the greatest head coach in Bills' history. He compiled a 182-112 record over his 12 years at the helm in Buffalo and led his team to four-straight AFC titles.
While the former Bills head coach never cashed in on a Super Bowl victory in that span, the mark he left on the franchise and football as a whole is indelible.
In a video tribute posted by the Bills, Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker, Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas all wished Levy a happy birthday.
"Wow, I cannot believe it. Happy 100th birthday," Kelly said. "We are so blessed you're still with us. You are the reason that we are who we are and we're wearing our gold jackets."
"Just wanted to wish you a happy 100th birthday," Thomas said. "Love you coach."
"Happy 100th birthday, Marv," Reed said. "Not only were you my coach, I consider you a mentor, a great man. To make it to 100, you've been doing some great things."
"Will there ever be another Marv? I don't think so," Reed added.
"Marv, I can't tell you how much you've meant to me in my life," Tasker said. "How much you've meant to the guys I played with, the teams you coached, the men that you made, the men that you mentored."
RELATED: Bills' coaching staff garners Top 10 status despite low Sean McDermott ranking
Here's some more reactions from social media.
"Happy 100th birthday, Marv Levy," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "What an incredible life lived — Harvard graduate, World War II veteran, author, four-time Super Bowl coach. And the bond he had with his players, when you hear his fellow Hall of Famers talk about him, was unmistakeable."
"100 is just right for the incomparable Marvy Levy," former NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano wrote.
"Happy 100th birthday to Marv Levy," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso said. "(Levy has) had swagger at 100 for a very long time now."
From everyone at Buffalo Bills on SI: happy birthday, coach!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —