Contrary to a cruel Thanksgiving social media hoax, Steve Tasker isn't dead. The Hall-of-Fame future of the Buffalo Bills' legend, however, might be.

During his 12 seasons with the Bills, Tasker - along with Bill Bates of the Dallas Cowboys - was a special teams maven and trailblazer. He returned kicks, blocked punts, forced fumbles and made countless big-time tackles. For his performance he was named to five All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls.

As a player he made the semifinal round of Pro Football Hall of Fame voting eight times to no avail. Many analysts figured his body of work would be more appreciated by Canton's Seniors committee, and he again made the semifinals and was knocking on the door to football immortality.

But on Wednesday the Hall of Fame announced its Blue Ribbon committee has trimmed its Seniors, Coach and Contributor list to five finalists for the Class of 2026. Not on it: Tasker. That's nine semifinal sniffs at Canton without ever even making it to the final cutdown. At this point, Task is the NFL's version of Susan Lucci, the actress who infamously was nominated 18 times for an Emmy before winning one on her 19th time.

This year's five Blue Ribbon committee nominees are New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Contributor), Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (Coach) and Seniors Ken Anderson (Cincinnati Bengals' QB), Roger Craig (San Francisco 49ers' RB) and L.C. Greenwood (Pittsburgh Steelers' DL).

Tasker is still visible in Buffalo, including hosting a weekly podcast and regularly joining The Sean McDermott Show.

