Khalil Shakir becoming Bills' WR1 by perfecting 'Joe Brady routes'
Khalil Shakir led the Buffalo Bills in receiving yards and receptions in 2024, but individual statistics only partially show his real on-field contributions.
While Shakir, who has yet to break the 1,000-yard receiving barrier in any of his first three seasons, isn't a physically large prototypical Wide Receiver 1, Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady suggested that the 2022 fifth-round draft pick is the right WR1 for this team.
"What is a number one wide receiver? Is it style of defense? Is it production? Is it how they're being utilized? There's not a lot of quote unquote true, undoubtedly number one wide receivers in the NFL," said Brady. "Just because a guy might be not your number one on one team, he might be your number one on one team, he might be somebody else. But I think Khalil just embodies the, 'it doesn't matter what I have to do, I'm going to do it.'"
Shakir has become Buffalo's top wide receiver, primarily due to his whatever-it-takes approach. He's shown a willingness to play any role needed within Brady's offense.
“He makes my life so much easier. He's as selfless as it comes, right? And so it's so easy to coach guys when, if we win the football game, it doesn't matter if he had any catches. And he'd rather that than have 15 catches and we lose," said Brady.
While Shakir was targeted on 100 routes on the way to 76 catches last year, he made arguably as big of a difference for the offense on plays where he didn't see the ball. Instead, he ran routes to create opportunities for teammates. According to Brady, Shakir provided a perfect example during a training camp practice last week.
“I think it was day two. He's running the absolute clearout route as fast as he can, open it up for Elijah Moore, or I think it was Curtis Samuel coming across, and he came back to the huddle, loving life all as well," said Brady. "We call that a Joe Brady route. You know you're not getting the rock, and you're just running for the love of the game, but he doesn't blink."
Shakir's team-first attitude may have only resulted in 821 individual receiving yards last season, but Bills' brass was clearly satisfied with the production. The team signed their WR1 to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth more than $53 million.
He may not be a WR1 in your local fantasy draft, but it's clear that Brady views Shakir as the top dawg.
