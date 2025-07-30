Bills Central

Bills avoid disaster with promising rookie CB's practice injury diagnosis

Buffalo Bills' rookie CB Max Hairston will miss time due to a knee injury, but it isn't as bad as feared

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It definitely could've been worse, a lot worse.

When Buffalo Bills' first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffered a non-contact injury during defensive backs drills at Tuesday's training camp practice, a torn ACL was the fear.

After being examined by a trainer while lying on his back, Hairston shared what appeared to be an emotional moment with teammates Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White. Following practice, cornerback Dane Jackson revealed that the team held a prayer for Hairston.

Then, a cryptic Instagram post from Hairston late last night provided a glimmer of hope.

As it turns out, Hairston avoided a season-ending ACL tear, and, was instead diagnosed with a LCL sprain that is expected to set him back only a few weeks. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the cornerback's ACL is "intact." Meanwhile, Jordan Schultz claims "the Bills feel confident that Maxwell Hairston should be ready for Week 1."

defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston
Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although an injury that eliminates the benefit of training camp reps, and delays his development, is certainly not ideal, it's better than having the first-round pick's entire rookie season go up in smoke.

Hairston, the No. 30 overall selection this past April, was locked into a competitive position battle with grizzled veteran Tre'Davious White for the starting CB2 slot. Even if he is physically ready for the season opener, it's unlikely Hairston will be seasoned enough to jump right into a starter's role.

There are definitely similarities between what is happening to Hairston and what safety Cole Bishop dealt with last summer. It's a setback, but fortunately, it only projects to be temporary.

Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

