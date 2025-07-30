Bills avoid disaster with promising rookie CB's practice injury diagnosis
It definitely could've been worse, a lot worse.
When Buffalo Bills' first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston suffered a non-contact injury during defensive backs drills at Tuesday's training camp practice, a torn ACL was the fear.
After being examined by a trainer while lying on his back, Hairston shared what appeared to be an emotional moment with teammates Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White. Following practice, cornerback Dane Jackson revealed that the team held a prayer for Hairston.
Then, a cryptic Instagram post from Hairston late last night provided a glimmer of hope.
As it turns out, Hairston avoided a season-ending ACL tear, and, was instead diagnosed with a LCL sprain that is expected to set him back only a few weeks. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the cornerback's ACL is "intact." Meanwhile, Jordan Schultz claims "the Bills feel confident that Maxwell Hairston should be ready for Week 1."
Although an injury that eliminates the benefit of training camp reps, and delays his development, is certainly not ideal, it's better than having the first-round pick's entire rookie season go up in smoke.
Hairston, the No. 30 overall selection this past April, was locked into a competitive position battle with grizzled veteran Tre'Davious White for the starting CB2 slot. Even if he is physically ready for the season opener, it's unlikely Hairston will be seasoned enough to jump right into a starter's role.
There are definitely similarities between what is happening to Hairston and what safety Cole Bishop dealt with last summer. It's a setback, but fortunately, it only projects to be temporary.
