Bills' undrafted WR improbably produces top practice play on pass from Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills were forced to reach down their WR depth chart due to training camp injuries, and a rookie from Virginia Tech delivered in practice

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell runs behind back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell runs behind back up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 23, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mitch Trubisky? Maybe. Mike White? Probably. Josh Allen? Unlikely.

In a moment that few could have seen coming, especially only six practices into the summer, Buffalo Bills' undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Gosnell was taking training camp reps with NFL MVP Josh Allen as the quarterback.

Not only did Gosnell line up with the first team offense at one point during Tuesdays practice, the Virginia Tech product was on the receiving end of a long touchdown pass from Allen.

During 11-on-11 work, Gosnell ran a deep route, and Allen, standing tall facing pressure, launched a beauty over the defense. The rookie wide receiver hauled it in as he crossed the goal line. Veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White, who has impressed thus far this summer by multiple accounts, was in coverage on the play.

Watch Stephen Gosnell's 50-yard TD Reception

As minor injuries continue to pile up at Bills' training camp, the receiving corps has temporarily lost the services of Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather. Such occurrences have resulted in Gosnell, who is essentially buried on the depth chart, taking "first team" reps with Allen throwing the passes.

Fittingly, the offense's other notable play on Tuesday came from wide receiver Deon Cain, who arrived earlier this week. Cain pulled in a pretty ball from Trubisky prior to the Allen-Gosnell hook-up.

The 6-foot-2 Gosnell was one of 12 undrafted rookie free agents, including three wide receivers, added by Buffalo during the offseason.

Gosnell spent his first three collegiate seasons at North Carolina before joining Virginia Tech for the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He became a two-year starter for the Hokies although his statistical production was limited to 50 catches in 26 games. He averaged a robust 17.1 yards per reception.

The Bills were off on Wednesday. Practice resumes on Thursday at St. John Fisher University with a 9:45 am ET session. On Friday, Buffalo will make a quick trip back to Orchard Park for the annual Blue & Red scrimmage at Highmark Stadium.

Stephen Gosnell pulls in a pass
Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell pulls in a pass across the middle during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
