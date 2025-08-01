Bills Central

Bills' unsung veteran 'opens it up for so many people' in Joe Brady's offense

The Buffalo Bills are one of only a few NFL teams who still deploy a fullback, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady won't have it any other way

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady goes over routes with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.
He went undrafted, and he plays a position that has practically disappeared from a majority of NFL playbooks.

Yet, Buffalo Bills' veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam has managed to stick around long enough to experience five consecutive division titles, and he likely isn't leaving anytime soon.

The fact is that Gilliam has become increasingly valuable to the Bills since winning a roster spot as a rookie UDFA in 2020. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady apparently has every intention of deploying the fullback for what was the one of the NFL's most-effective rushing attacks last year.

“Reggie, he doesn't get a lot of love for what he does, right? He's a guy that opens it up for so many people, and he continued to evolve his game as the games went last year," said Brady.

Reggie Gilliam catch and run
Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam turns upfield after a reception during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, which was Brady's first full season in the Bills' OC role, Gilliam logged 139 offensive snaps while also serving as a core four special teamer. Although more suited for run blocking, the H-Back can run routes if need be.

"There's not many teams that have, A, a fullback, B, a fullback that can do what we do with him, and then go down on special teams, run down and do all of those things. And he's such a special person. He's so unique with his skill set," said Brady.

Asked to take reps as a tight end with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid unavailable earlier this week, Gilliam didn't miss a beat.

"He's selfless. He's like, if I got to go do it, I'm gonna go do it," said Brady. "And when the pads come on, that's obviously when fullbacks are loving life a little bit, but he can do so many different roles for us."

Gilliam went from roster longshot as a rookie to the Bills' ultimate utilityman heading into Year 6 as a pro. Not bad for an undrafted fullback from Toledo.

Reggie Gilliam carries
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

