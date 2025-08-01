Bills' unsung veteran 'opens it up for so many people' in Joe Brady's offense
He went undrafted, and he plays a position that has practically disappeared from a majority of NFL playbooks.
Yet, Buffalo Bills' veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam has managed to stick around long enough to experience five consecutive division titles, and he likely isn't leaving anytime soon.
The fact is that Gilliam has become increasingly valuable to the Bills since winning a roster spot as a rookie UDFA in 2020. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady apparently has every intention of deploying the fullback for what was the one of the NFL's most-effective rushing attacks last year.
“Reggie, he doesn't get a lot of love for what he does, right? He's a guy that opens it up for so many people, and he continued to evolve his game as the games went last year," said Brady.
In 2024, which was Brady's first full season in the Bills' OC role, Gilliam logged 139 offensive snaps while also serving as a core four special teamer. Although more suited for run blocking, the H-Back can run routes if need be.
"There's not many teams that have, A, a fullback, B, a fullback that can do what we do with him, and then go down on special teams, run down and do all of those things. And he's such a special person. He's so unique with his skill set," said Brady.
Asked to take reps as a tight end with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid unavailable earlier this week, Gilliam didn't miss a beat.
"He's selfless. He's like, if I got to go do it, I'm gonna go do it," said Brady. "And when the pads come on, that's obviously when fullbacks are loving life a little bit, but he can do so many different roles for us."
Gilliam went from roster longshot as a rookie to the Bills' ultimate utilityman heading into Year 6 as a pro. Not bad for an undrafted fullback from Toledo.
