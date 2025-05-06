Retired 2006 NFL sack leader reveals strong feelings on playing for Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have long been an organization that touts family. A smaller town team that sticks together through long winters just like their fanbase, the renowned Bills Mafia. Toughness. Grit. Blue collar. If you're ever a Bill, you're a Bill for life.
That was certainly the sentiment that former Bill defender Shawne Merriman expressed to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Monday.
"Going out there and playing for the Bills was probably one of the best experiences of my life," Merriman said, "I wish every player got a chance to go out [to Buffalo] and feel that and see that...Joey's gonna see it and...it feels like you're playing for family. It's the craziest thing ever."
Merriman's experience is all the more impressive considering he spent just parts of his last two seasons in the NFL as a Bill. Drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005 out Maryland, Merriman spent six seasons in San Diego, earning First-Team All-Pro in 2006 as he led the league in sacks with 17.5 while playing in just 12 games.
Injuries pushed the Chargers to release Merriman and the Bills signed him in November 2010. More injuries pushed Merriman off the field the rest of that season and for half of 2011. Merriman finally retired with two sacks in fifteen games in Buffalo.
Merriman's feelings about playing for the Bills fits perfectly with their mantra of family. Many organizations preach it but it feels a bit more ingrained in Buffalo -- as another ex-Charger, now-Bill, Joey Bosa, is likely experiencing right now.