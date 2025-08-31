Bills Central

Thurman Thomas reveals true unsung hero who steadied Bills' legendary K-Gun offense

The 1990s Buffalo Bills ran a revolutionary hurry-up offense, and it was made possible by contributions from a player not often given the credit he deserves

Ralph Ventre

Bills' RB Thurman Thomas vs. the Jets
Bills' RB Thurman Thomas vs. the Jets
When the team has Hall of Fame players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, it's not shocking to see an offensive lineman being overlooked.

The Buffalo Bills of the late 1980s and early 1990s were a wagon of unprecedented proportions. Not only did Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andrew Reed and Co. become the only team ever to reach the Super Bowl four years in a row, they operated a revolutionary offense that was ahead of its time.

The K-Gun, which had the instant ability to play five wide thanks to Thomas's receiving prowess, mastered a no-huddle, hurry-up approach, where the trusted quarterback called the plays on the field. While Kelly was the face of the Bills' high-octane attack, center Kent Hull was as important as anyone to its success.

"Andre, and myself and Jim, we got all the praises of why this offense works and all of these things. It was Kent Hull that really solidified that offense," said Thomas in an exclusive interview with Buffalo Bills On SI.

The late Hull, who passed away at 50 years old in 2011, manned a crucial role for 170 regular season games over 11 years (1986-96) with the Bills. He made 19 playoffs starts, including all four Super Bowls.

To add some perspective from this millennium, simply put, Hull and Kelly were a thing long before Jeff Saturday and Peyton Manning made for a legendary pairing.

Kent Hull (67) in action
Buffalo Bills center Kent Hull (67) in action against the Indianapolis Colts at Rich Stadium

"Let me tell you something," said Thomas as he remembered his late friend. "Even though we ran a quick, fast-striking offense, there were plenty of times that, whether it was a passing play or a running play, Kent would be like, you can't not run that. Kent was the backbone because he called off a lot of plays. It would always seem like when he said something, a negative play could have occurred, but he would make Jim change the play, and it would be a fantastic play."

The ultra-reliable Hull was clearly a rock for Kelly and the offense to lean on. It's quite clear to Thomas that the four-time All-Pro center belongs in Canton.

"First of all, to me, there's no doubt that he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Thomas.

Reliability, longevity and leadership are all reasons why Hull should have a bronze bust in Canton, and that's before listening to everything Thomas had to say about him.

Jim Kelly (12) throws the ball behind Kent Hull (67)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) throws the ball behind Kent Hull (67) against Los Angeles Raiders defensive linemen Scott Davis (70) and Greg Townsend (93)

Published
