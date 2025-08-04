Bills Central

Centenarian Marv Levy makes Hall of Fame history with Bills' legends by his side

Watch the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium crowd sing 'Happy Birthday' to legendary Buffalo Bills' head coach Marv Levy in Canton

Ralph Ventre

Aug 2, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; John Madden (left) and Marv Levy at the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium
Aug 2, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; John Madden (left) and Marv Levy at the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
He's the only head coach ever to lead a team to the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons.

After Saturday's events in Canton, retired Buffalo Bills' legend Marv Levy can claim another first. He became the first Gold Jacket owner to celebrate his 100th birthday on stage prior to the annual Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

One day prior to Levy's milestone August 3 birthday, the entire Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to the 2001 enshrinee, and a former Bills' player led the charge.

Notably, 18 years ago, Levy stood on the same stage, serving as the official Hall of Fame presenter for running back Thurman Thomas during the 2007 enshrinement. Now, it was Thomas who was presenting Levy to the crowd to mark another special occasion two decades later.

Marv Levy talks as he presents Thurman Thomas
Aug 4, 2007; Canton, OH, USA; Marv Levy talks as he presents Thurman Thomas, former Buffalo Bill from 1988 to 1999, during enshrinement ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Flanked by former HOF teammates Jim Kelly and James Lofton, Thomas instructed the crowd to honor the four-time AFC champion, and two-time Grey Cup winning, coach.

"Would everyone please join me and sing 'Happy Birthday' to Marv Levy," said Thomas from the podium.

Levy and all the living Hall of Famers on stage rose to their feet, and the coach, who was standing next to Gold Jacket general manager Bill Polian, was serenaded by all.

Prior to retiring at 72 years old after the 1997 season, Levy totaled 154 career NFL victories, including a 112-70 regular season record in 11.5 years leading the Bills.

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

