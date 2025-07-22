All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 5-1
We finally made it to the Buffalo Bills' All-Time Top 5.
This list includes four Hall of Fame players, and one that will be there when his time comes.
This Top 5 also features record-holdetrs who may never be topped. The Bills' Top 5 has 30 Pro Bowls, 16 first-team All-Pros, and three player of the year awards, and three league MVPs.
Here is the final installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 5 to 1.
5 — 0.J. Simpson, RB (1969-77)
Although some choose not to bring up Simpson's name these days, he's still a major part of the Bills' history. He was the first running back in the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards, and the only one to do it in just 14 games.
Simpson earned Pro Bowl honors six times and was a first-team All-Pro for five consecutive years. He finished top four in Offensive Player of the Year voting five times, winning it in 1973, and the league MVP that same year. His 10,193 yards rushing is second in Bills history.
4 — Thurman Thomas, RB (1988-99)
Thomas was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft. His rookie season, he nearly surpassed 1,000 yards but took off the following years to the tune of eight consecutive seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards and led the league in all-purpose yards four years in a row.
Thomas earned five Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros and three second-team All-Pros. He was also named the NFL's MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1991. He sits alone on top of all Bills' running backs with 11,938 rushing yards and was inducted into the Bills Wall of Fame in 2005 and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2007.
3 — Jim Kelly, QB (1986-96)
Few, if any, player has ever come to Buffalo with more fanfare and anticipation than Kelly. Drafted in 1983, Kelly spent the first couple years in the USFL, before coming to Buffalo in 1985. He holds multiple Bills passing records, including yards (35,467) and passing touchdowns (237). Kelly was a five-time Pro Bowl player, and a first and second-team All-Pro. In 1991, he finished second in league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting. He was inducted into the Bills Wall of Fame in 2001, and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2002
2 — Josh Allen, QB (2018- )
When all is said and done, Allen most likely tops any Bills' Top 100 players, but for now, he comes in at number two. There aren't many, if any, quarterbacks now or in the past that can do some of the things that Allen does. In just seven seasons, (if you consider wins a QB stat), he is third in Bills history for wins (76) and passing yards (26,434), and second in passing touchdowns (195).
Allen is the only player in NFL history to record five consecutive seasons with 40-plus combined touchdowns, and the only one to do it in four seasons as well. Allen has finished top five in NFL MVP voting four times, including winning the coveted award in 2024. He's been named second-team All-Pro twice and earned three Pro Bowls.
1 — Bruce Smith, DE (1985-99)
Smith was the Bills' No. 1 pick, and first overall at the 1985 NFL Draft.
Like Kelly's arrival in Buffalo, the excitement surrounding the elite pass rusher was enormous. Smith did not disappoint, recording 6.5 sacks his rookie year, followed by double-digit sacks in 12 of the next 13 years. The only reason he didn't make it 13 consecutive was because he played only five games in 1991 due to an injury. Smith is the Bills all-time sack leader with 171 sacks and is the only player in NFL history with 200.
He finished top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting seven years and won the award in 1990 and 1996. Smith was named to 11 Pro Bowls, eight first-team All-Pros and three second-team All-Pros. He was inducted to the Bills Wall of Fame in 2008 and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2009.
