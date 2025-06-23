Bills' All-Time Top 10 Quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Jim Kelly debate continues
Ralph Wilson's dream of becoming the owner of a professional football team came to fruition in 1959, and the AFL's Buffalo Bills kicked off their inaugural season in 1960. That's 65 years of Bills history, and 47 different quarterbacks have started at least one game for the team.
Unfortunately, for the Bills, most of those 47 were failed attempts at finding a franchise quarterback, but the team has had some stretches of terrific quarterback play throughout the years.
But who would you consider the Top 10?
Let's take a shot at ranking the best of the bunch throughout Bills history.
10. Kyle Orton
9. Trent Edwards
8. Doug Flutie
7. Tyrod Taylor
6. Ryan Fitzpatrick
All five of these quarterbacks started for the Bills at some point during the 17-year playoff drought, but none were quite good enough to get the Bills out of that drought, until Tyrod Taylor finally did it in 2017. Fitzpatrick tops the 6-10 in passing yards (11,654) and touchdown passes (80).
Who knows where Trent Edwards' career could have gone? Things started very promising for him and the Bills, but things turned when he took a hit from Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson. The Bills were 4-0 up to that point in the 2008 season, but won only three more games after Edwards took that hit.
5. Joe Ferguson
4. Drew Bledsoe
3. Jack Kemp
Ferguson ranks second in team history in passing yards (27,590) and third in touchdown passes (181). He's also number one in team history in games played with 164, but also tops the charts in interceptions with 190. Bledsoe didn't play long with the Bills, but there is no question he was the best of the drought-era quarterbacks. Despite playing only three seasons, he is one of only six Bills quarterbacks to throw for more than 10,000 yards and ranks sixth in touchdown passes.
Kemp is largely a forgotten player among newer Bills fans, and outside of seeing his name on the Bills Wall of Fame around Highmark Stadium, few truly know who he is. He's the only Bills quarterback with a league championship, helping to lead the Bills to two in the AFL in 1964 and 1965. He also led the team to the 1966 AFL championship and was just a win away from representing the AFL in the first-ever Super Bowl. Kemp ranks fourth in passing yards (15,134) and fifth in passing touchdowns (77).
2. Jim Kelly
Kelly holds several of the Bills' passing records, including most passing yards and touchdowns with 35,467 and 237, respectively. Kelly helped lead the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was a five-time Pro Bowl player. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 1992 and a first-team All-Pro in 1991. Additionally, he was the NFL MVP runner-up in 1991 and top six three times (1990 - 1992) in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He was elected to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
1. Josh Allen
Allen is still rewriting the Bills' record books, and it's only a matter of time before he surpasses Kelly in passing yards and touchdowns, potentially catching him within the next couple of seasons. Allen is also the only quarterback, not just in Bills history, but in the NFL, with five consecutive seasons of 40 or more total touchdowns. He's also the only one to do it in four consecutive.
Allen sits number two in touchdown passes (195), third in passing yards (26,434), and holds the team record for most total touchdowns with 245. He's accomplished these numbers in just 111 games compared to 160 for Kelly and 164 for Ferguson. In seven seasons, Allen has three Pro Bowl nods, two-time second-team All-Pro. Allen has finished among the top five in league MVP voting in four of his seasons, including winning the award last season.
