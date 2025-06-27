Bills' All-Time Top 10 Running Backs: Two Hall-of-Famers lead the way
Pick any decade in Buffalo Bills' history, dating back to the 1960s, and you'll find a great running back behind some of the best teams of the respective decade.
This list of Bills' Top 10 RBs spans the history franchise's history from 1960 to the present day, and everything in between.
So, let's jump right into it.
10. James Cook
9. Travis Henry
8. Marshawn Lynch
7. Wray Carlton
6. Joe Cribbs
James Cook's history with the Bills is still being written, and if he decides to re-sign with the Bills, he has a very good chance of becoming one of the top three backs in team history, but for now, he rounds out the top ten.
RELATED: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Tight Ends: Two active players made the list
Travis Henry and Marshawn Lynch played for the Bills during the drought era. Henry could have been special, but his career took a nosedive after a few seasons, and Lynch was traded away in 2010, after a few successful seasons. Wray Carlton was the part of the Bills backfield that helped the team win back-to-back AFL titles in 1964 and 1965, and Joe Cribbs led the way in the early 80s, ranking fourth all-time in rushing yards.
5. Cookie Gilchrist
4. LeSean McCoy
3. Fred Jackson
Cookie Gilchrist, while listed as a fullback, was outstanding rushing the ball during the AFL days. In just three seasons from 1962 to 1964, he ran for more than 3,000 yards, recorded 31 touchdowns, and had an incredible 4.5 yards per carry average.
LeSean McCoy was part of the Bills' backfield that helped end the playoff drought in 2017, and unfortunately, he didn't come to the Bills until the tail end of his career. Yet, with only four years in Buffalo, he still sits number seven in team history in rushing yards.
Fred Jackson was the heart and soul of not just the Bills but the Bills fanbase, too. He played with the Bills from 2007 until 2014 and ranks third in team history with 5,646 rushing yards. Jackson's story of perseverance from tiny Coe College and becoming one of the best backs in Bills history is one for Hollywood.
2. O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson is the best pure runner in Bills history, and arguably in NFL history. Simpson was the first back to eclipse 2,000 yards rushing in a single season, and the only one to do it in a 14-game schedule. Simpson is second in team history with 10,183 rushing yards. He was voted the league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1973 and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
1. Thurman Thomas
Thurman Thomas was a running back ahead of his time. He was the Christian McCaffrey of the league in a time when backs weren't used as widely in the passing game as they are in today's NFL. Thomas tops the Bills' all-time list with 11,938 rushing yards and 65 rushing touchdowns (currently tied with Josh Allen). Thomas was voted league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1991, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —